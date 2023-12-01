Hyderabad: Ruling parties in AP, TS enacted NS drama on polling day says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Thursday condemned the hasty decision of the AP government to draw drinking water from Nagarjunasagar dam.

Addressing the media, he said it was a drama enacted by the ruling parties in AP and Telangana on a polling day for mutual benefit. ‘However, such unilateral decisions to use the police to draw water from the dam without the Krishna River Management Board's (KRMB) permission won’t bode well for any government.

The incident of deploying police to open the dam gates and to draw water, the police of both the States clashing sets a wrong precedent of creating law and order problems’, he added.

Reddy said there are several problems between the two States; they may be sorted out through discussions and using appropriate forums. "None is against release of drinking water, but unilateral and highhanded way the AP government adopted is not good for States and country, as we have to follow laws and are not living under a Taliban regime. The KRMB was established under the law," he recalled.

Reddy said the Centre had proposed to bring the dams on the Krishna under the preview of KRMB with Central forces; both States can bear expenses. The AP government had agreed to the same, but Telangana had refused. He is writing to the Centre following the incident.

On the Assembly elections, he said the party is expecting good results. The Union minister thanked PM Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, UP, Assam, Goa, Maharashtra CMs, Union ministers and national leaders for campaigning. "We have worked hard during the polls. We are expecting good results; We will work harder in days to come for party to come to power in Telangana," he said.

Reddy alleged both "the BRS and Congress distributed money and liquor to voters openly.

The BRS misused power; it distributed money and liquor from the looted wealth of people openly with police support. The Congress distributed money with funds flown from Karnataka. The EC should have acted tough in conducting elections to prevent poll violations; however, they went on peacefully, he said.