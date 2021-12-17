Hyderabad: RWAs on the road to vaccinate all

Hyderabad: With the threat of Omicron looming large in the city, the members of various Residential Welfare Associations (RWA) have once again joined their hands in encouraging citizens to take the second dose of vaccine. In this regard, many RWAs have started door-to-door vaccination drives, especially for the senior citizens in their localities. "We don't want to create panic among citizens as there is no proper information about the new variant. So, we are trying to motivate people who are still hesitating to get vaccinated.

We have also requested the State government to entrust the job of vaccination to members of RWA, instead of deploying municipal staff. It will be better if a few members of every colony along with medical staff take part in the vaccination campaign," said Dr Rao VBJ Chelikani, national president, Confederation of Residents Welfare Association.



"In our area, we have done a survey to identify those did not take the vaccine. We found that a few senior citizens have not taken the jab yet. So we have planned to arrange door-to-door vaccination drive in association with various private hospitals. Apart from this, we are making a point that almost all the colonies in Begumpet get sanitised and asked the residents to follow all Covid norms. No meetings or gatherings are allowed. We have also cancelled many social events," said Major Shiva Kiran, president of Greenlands Residents Welfare Association, Begumpet.

"In association with GHMC, we have set up mobile vaccination centres at all the colonies in Bolarum so that whoever has not taken the vaccine yet can take it. Daily, we are trying to share the location of various vaccination to our residents," said Murail Krishna, working president of Federation of New Bolarum Colonies Welfare Association.