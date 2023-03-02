Hyderabad: Sabitha Indra Reddy orders probe into student's suicide

Hyderabad: The State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday ordered that a comprehensive inquiry into the death of the first-year Intermediate student Satvik who committed suicide inside the classroom on Tuesday night at the Sri Chaitanya College located in Narsingi.

Stating that it was sad to know the suicide of intermediate student Satvik, the Education Minister directed the Secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to take stern action against those responsible for the tragic incident and also ordered the authorities to submit a full report at the earliest. Earlier, the State government suggested all the colleges to take measures so that the students do not get pressurised during the exams. Each college should have a system for providing adequate counseling to students. Action will be taken against the colleges that violate the rules, she added.

Meanwhile, activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest at the Intermediate Board, Nampally, on Wednesday against Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Narsingi branch. They demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the death of Satvik due to alleged pressure from the management. They also demanded that criminal cases be registered against the owners and that the recognition of the college must be canceled.

Following the incident, a few videos shot by students of the college came to light on social media showing how the students were being beaten up on the campus. "This is how cruel corporate Chaitanya college staff was being with students please banned Chaitanya institution, Twitted a user on Twitter.