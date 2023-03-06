  • Menu
Hyderabad: Sabitha to chair meeting with private college heads in city

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy
Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy

Highlights

  • Over 14 colleges have been asked to attend the meeting at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute
  • The education department said it is determined to fix the system

Hyderabad: Following the suicides, harassment and torcher on students in recent times, the Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has called a meeting with heads of private intermediate colleges in the city on Monday. It is reported that over 14 colleges have been asked to attend the meeting at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, Jubilee Hills at 4 pm.

The education department said it is determined to fix the system. Last week, a first-year student from Chaitanya Junior College at Narsingi died by hanging himself in the classroom and his family members accused the college management of harassment for their child's extreme step.

