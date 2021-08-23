Hyderabad: Safety awareness on sewerage operations held

Santosh Nagar: A safety awareness programme 'Awareness Fortnight in Sewerage Operations' on sewerage operations was held by the officers of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) in the presence of Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri among workers involved in maintaining the sewerage network under Yakutpura constituency at Garden Plaza function hall in Santosh Nagar on Sunday.

The officers were briefed about safety measures that need to be taken while performing operation and maintenance works. They were also briefed about usage of equipment and precautionary measures that need to be taken while cleaning manholes.

According to HMWSSB, the workshop 'Awareness Fortnight in Sewerage Operations' will continue till August 30 and is one of the measures taken up this week to safeguard the life and health of workers. Other measures include social audit of sewerage management works and forming technical teams.

To ensure that no one works under risky and dangerous circumstances, this programme has been started on the instructions of the government. The workers were briefed about Do's and Don'ts to be followed while doing works related to sewerage management at the workshop.

"As many as six technical teams equipped with jetting machines, sewer crocs, safety gear and advanced equipment have been formed. The teams consist of staffers who are experts in sewerage operations.

They will be pressed into service at critical locations. The teams will also brief other workers as part of the 15 day programme," said a HMWSSB official.