Hyderabad Sailing Week sees excellent winds on all 3 racing days

Hyderabad: The 36th Edition of Hyderabad Sailing Week regatta has seen excellent winds on all the three racing days. The sailors got to implement almost every technique they learned and honed.

Adhvait of Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), Mumbai managed to pull clear ahead of the field in ILCA 4 Boys category with four guns out of nine races.

In the ILCA 4 Girls category Neha Thakur of NSS, Bhopal is leading with not much chance of an upset. Local girl R Ashwini EMESA (Telangana sports school) is second at the end of three days of racing.