Hyderabad: Sajjanar expresses shock over 1 death in bus mishap

Hyderabad: TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar has expressed shock over a bus falling into a valley near Manthani leading to death of a passenger, because of carelessness of a car driver, who was coming rashly in opposite direction.

The bus passengers escaped with minor injuries. Sajjanar interacted with the bus driver who was treated at a local hospital.

"It is unfortunate and painful that such an accident took place during the festival. Though there were minor injuries, the bus driver with his presence of mind was able to save lives of passengers. Such accidents would not occur if drivers drive responsibly," he said.

A case has been registered against the car driver who caused the accident. The RTC MD expressed sympathy to the victim's family.

He advised motorists to always abide by traffic rules, wear helmets and seat belts, and always remember that our lives are as important as those of other motorists.

"We must remember that many families suffer because of the mistakes we make. On behalf of the TSRTC, we urge all motorists to abide by the traffic rules," said Sajjanar.