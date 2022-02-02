Hyderabad: Sanitation drive rolled out on eve of schools re-opening

Rajendranagar: Following the announcement of physical re-opening of schools in the State, the Ranga Reddy district administration rolled out extensive sanitation drive in various schools, colleges and libraries, especially in the Rajendranagar area.

Besides sweeping, sanitation was also done inside classrooms to ensure protection of students and regular readers in libraries.

"On the instructions of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the team of sanitary staff of Rajendranagar on Tuesday held a drive in several institutions in the area. The drive that began early morning today covered government high school, primary school, anganwadi schools, junior college, Tribal Welfare IAS Study Circle, library and SC, ST, BC hostels".

"Local MLA Prakash Goud also evinced keen interest in ensuring safety of wards before they join schools," said Pacha Srinivasulu, President, national educational wing of the All-India Scheduled Caste Rights Protection Society. Over a dozen staffers of the GHMC sanitary wing were employed during the drive to fend off dust and stains on the premises and on benches in classrooms. The drive was supervised by Srinivasulu, Narsimha Goud, headmaster, primary school, and Dharma Reddy, in-charge of ward 60, Rajendranagar. It lasted almost three-four hours.

"Though no encouraging turnout was witnessed on day-one of re-opening of schools, the enthusiasm may shoot up in the days to come, as most parents informed the management through messages, they would send their wards the next day. This is because they too are waiting to see others reaction," informed an official on the request of anonymity.