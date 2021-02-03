Hyderabad: Sanitation issues crop up in schools sans headmasters

Charminar: After a 10-month hiatus, the schools have reopened physical classrooms for students of Class 9 and above on Monday while maintaining the Covid-19 guidelines. By and large, the schools have recorded a greater number of students.

Even as the schools have resumed, the government schools are facing the issue of sanitation. Many schools lack headmasters to look after day-to-day functioning of school.

Hyderabad has 150 government schools, of which 100 schools do not have headmasters. Teachers are doing the part of HMs, from hiring sanitation workers to paying them out of their own pockets.

Speaking to the Hans India, Jeevan Prakash, a government schoolteacher cum headmaster,said, "The school has recorded 60 percent attendance on day 2,and we've contributed money to hire a sanitation worker.

From today, we have a sanitation worker and the teachers spent Rs 300 from their pockets. In the long run, there will be a problem for schools as regards cleaning."

The government has not provided the promotions yet to for the headmaster posts. Besides, 500 high school teacher and primary teacher postshave been lying vacant for long. By and large, there are 3,000 vacant posts to be filled in government schools, said a teacher.

Chava Ravi, the Telangana State Teachers Federation General Secretary, said that the main reason for delay of promotions is due to a dispute on services between government and local body teachers.

There is a potential solution that the management-wise promotion can be given by government, but the government has not taken a decision yet.He added that Education Minister PSabitha Indra Reddy assured that promotions would be announced within a month.