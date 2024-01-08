Live
- Mcap rises by Rs 57,408 cr at top-6 scrips
- Health workers, patients forced to leave Gaza's Al Aqsa Hospital: UN
- Stick to stock-specific trading
- Users complain as social media, internet down in parts of Pakistan
- Investors look to positive Q3 cues
- Israel to present harrowing video accounts of Oct 7 Hamas attack before ICJ
- Options OI bases point to wider range trading
- 500 pre-fabricated toilets to be installed in Ayodhya
- ‘Appalling language...’: Maldives ex Prez slams minister
- Global smartwatch sales likely to see 17% growth in 2024
Just In
Hyderabad: Sankranthi fete at Shilparamam from today
Shilparamam brings backs its much-awaited Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar National along with Sankranthi Sambaralu from January 8 to 17.
Hyderabad: Shilparamam brings backs its much-awaited Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar National along with Sankranthi Sambaralu from January 8 to 17. The fair is being jointly organised by Shilparamam and the Development of Commissioner Handicrafts with the object of promoting and encourage the handloom and handicrafts sector.
The mela will be showcasing a variety of craft items including folk painting, hand-printed dress material and sarees, Bidri art, bamboo, cane, tie & dye, lace work, Bastar iron craft, zari zardozi, Patti, bamboo, silver filigree, toys, dry flowers and many other handicrafts will be available in this mela, said senior officer, Shilparamam.
Shilparamam Madhapur and Uppal is also arranging Gangireddulu, Haridasulu Budabukkalu and Jangamadevarulu from Jan 13-17 in a beautiful village atmosphere and also on the occasion of Bhogi festival Shilparamam will be organising Bhogi palla utsavam for children on January 14.