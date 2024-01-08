Hyderabad: Sankranthi fete at Shilparamam from today

Hyderabad: Shilparamam brings backs its much-awaited Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar National along with Sankranthi Sambaralu from January 8 to 17. The fair is being jointly organised by Shilparamam and the Development of Commissioner Handicrafts with the object of promoting and encourage the handloom and handicrafts sector.

The mela will be showcasing a variety of craft items including folk painting, hand-printed dress material and sarees, Bidri art, bamboo, cane, tie & dye, lace work, Bastar iron craft, zari zardozi, Patti, bamboo, silver filigree, toys, dry flowers and many other handicrafts will be available in this mela, said senior officer, Shilparamam.

Shilparamam Madhapur and Uppal is also arranging Gangireddulu, Haridasulu Budabukkalu and Jangamadevarulu from Jan 13-17 in a beautiful village atmosphere and also on the occasion of Bhogi festival Shilparamam will be organising Bhogi palla utsavam for children on January 14.