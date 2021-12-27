Hyderabad: SBI donates ambulances to AGI, Apollo

Hyderabad: State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Khara is on a short visit to Hyderabad in connection with various official engagements. In an event organised by the bank at Hotel Taj Krishna he donated emergency response ambulance vehicles to AIG Hospitals and Apollo Hospitals or augmenting medical infrastructure facilities to the public.

To meet out the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic and to be in preparedness to meet any unforeseen circumstances of the third wave, the bank had entered into tie-ups with hospitals in the State to provide ambulance services to the public.

Addressing the gathering, Khara stated that the bank has always been in the forefront to support activities of noble cause. "As a 'responsible corporate citizen' I feel it is our moral duty to ensure that the bank contributes meaningfully to all initiatives protecting the interest of society. The importance of health could not be more appreciated than in the present day and age as during the last two years entire society across the globe faced severe health challenges.

He said the bank provides donation for capital intensive activities through the SBI Foundation, to uphold the bank's tradition of "service beyond banking".

Amit Jhingran, Chief General Manager, in his address spoke about the CSR activity in the SBI Hyderabad circle. He said the circle has supported CSR activities this year. Till date Rs 3 crore is committed to continue the support to the needy and deserving sections of society.