Hyderabad: SBI gesture to senior citizens care home

Nacharam: The Deputy Managing Director (Retail Business) of State Bank of India, Saloni Narayan, visited the city in connection with official engagements. On this occasion, the SBI donated at the hands of its Deputy Managing Director, one Maruti EECO 7 seater van to Shanti Nilayam Rehabilitation Centre taking care of differently-abled at Bonakal, Khammam, and also one Maruti Super Carry Van to MEANS Senior Citizens Care Home taking care of destitutes at Rampally X Roads, Nacharam,

Saloni Narayan informed that the bank's corporate social responsibility (CSR) philosophy was well-defined and the bank was continuously striving to make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals who are economically, physically and socially challenged. She further informed that the CSR activities in project mode are done through their Bank's social services arm, SBI Foundation, with a vision of becoming a premier CSR institution in India.

Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, said that the Bank has spent an amount of Rs 290 lakhs (in the State) during the current financial year on various CSR activities. He also recalled the various relief measures undertaken by the bank during the recent pandemic such as distribution of PPE Kits, ration kits, food packets and medical equipments such as ventilators, thermal scanners, ECG machines etc.

In the recent past, SBI, Hyderabad Circle has contributed towards other sustainability initiatives by contributing Rs 15 lakh for conservation of wild life (adoption of tigers) and also donated farm machinery for providing better facilities in the management of bovines. Incidentally, on Friday, Mishra inaugurated a new branch at Anjaneya Nagar, Kukatpally, Hyderabad. This is 36th branch in and around Kukatpally and the bank was providing financial services through over 1,200 branches and other offices in the State.