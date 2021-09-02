Hyderabad: Schools flayed for discontinuing online classes

Hyderabad: According to the Telangana Parents' Association for Child Rights and Safety (TPACRS), after HC order that on 'no child should be compelled to attend physical class' and online education shall be given as an option too, "Though schools/colleges reopened and witnessed barely dozen students, majority institutions violated the order by discontinuing online classes and asking parents to send their children to attend physical classes," said Asif Hussain Sohail, president.

He said when parents questioned on vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff, the institutions failed to provide details. This shows the majority staff are not vaccinated.

This would spread virus, mostly among children. "The managements of institutions threatening parents that without fee students shall not be allowed to attend classes or promoted are clearly violating GO. 46," Sohail added.

He said the association representatives received hundreds of calls and emails complaining about threats from schools/colleges. If the same continues, TPACRS will file criminal cases against the managements for violating the orders of HC and the Education department for failing to implement HC order and the GO."