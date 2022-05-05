Hyderabad: SCR nets highest-ever freight loading, passenger revenue in April

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) exhibited a remarkable performance in the freight loading and passenger revenue segments in April with 10.495 million tonnes freight loading and Rs 370.5 crore in passenger revenue, the highest ever in April. According to the SCR official, the average number of wagons supplied per day during April was 5,337 which is 10 percent more than the previous year. In addition, the relentless efforts of the officials and staff in capturing new traffic and in improving the existing traffic has resulted in achieving 10.495 million tonnes in freight loading crossing the previous year's loading levels.

SCR accorded top priority to coal transportation due to which 5.273 MTs of coal was loaded from the zone, which is 13 percent more than the previous year. Other major contributors were cement with 3.016 MTs, food grains with 0.400 MTs, fertilisers with 0.558 MTs, containers with 0.185 MTs and other goods for 1.063 MTs.

The restoration of unreserved train services and coaches in express trains, running of special trains on priority basis to meet the requirement of passengers has also helped in recording the highest-ever revenue. In fact, during April, the zone has re-introduced 17 passenger train services. In addition, 252 trips of summer special train services were operated to meet the summer passenger rush and additional seven MMTS services resumed to meet the requirements of the suburban passengers in April.