Hyderabad: SCR presents Man of the Month Safety Awards

Hyderabad: The General Manager of South-Central Railway (SCR), Arun Kumar Jain presented Man of the Month Safety Awards to 12 employees who have shown alertness and dedication to the duty over the zone during a virtual safety review meeting held on Tuesday.

According to SCR officials, the awards were presented to 12 employees of the zone on virtual mode including three employees of Secunderabad division, Vijayawada-04, Guntakal -03, Nanded and Guntur one each for showing alertness and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions. The awardees belonged to various categories like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, points men, key/gate man and track maintainers.

Arun Kumar Jain stated that these awards will motivate other employees to work sincerely with devotion towards safety, which will help the railways for the safe operation of trains.

Later, he conducted a detailed review meeting of safety and punctuality of train operations over the zone and also instructed to plan maintenance works which enables to cause the least inconvenience to passengers. He directed the team to give special focus on MMTS train's punctuality and ensure their timely running, with a major thrust during peak hours, for the benefit of suburban passengers in the twin city region, said senior officer, SCR.