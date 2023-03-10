Hyderabad: SCR sets record in freight loading of 122.628 MTs

Hyderabad: The SCR (South Central Railway) achieving a whopping cumulative freight loading of 122.628 MTs, surpassing the 122.498 MTs registered in 2018-19. This has been its best-ever freight revenue since its inception by earning Rs 12,016 crore of originating freight revenue in the current fiscal.

The Zone has been proactively taking steps to meet the needs of the customers through both tariff and non-tariff measures and giving special focus towards freight handling terminals for facilitating easy and faster freight loading. Major goods shed infrastructure is being upgraded to facilitate the seamless movement of freight traffic. SCR is also in second place among all Zonal Railways in terms of incremental freight traffic achieved during the current financial year.

The current year's freight loading is also 12 percent higher compared to the same period in last year. In terms of commodities, coal continues to be the largest segment contributing 62.195 MTs toward total loading, followed by 31.883 MTs of loading of cement and many more.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR GM advised the team to maintain the same tempo to continuously attract new traffic towards railways.