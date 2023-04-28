  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: SCR Sports Association to conduct summer coaching camp

SCR Sports Association to conduct summer coaching camp
x

SCR Sports Association to conduct summer coaching camp

Highlights

The South Central Railway Sports Association (SCRSA) will be organising a summer coaching camp for children up to 16 years from May 1 to June 4at Railway Sports Complex Grounds, Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway Sports Association (SCRSA) will be organising a summer coaching camp for children up to 16 years from May 1 to June 4at Railway Sports Complex Grounds, Secunderabad.

The camp will include Athletics, Basketball, Chess, Cricket, Football, Gymnastics, Hockey and Kabaddi and basic fitness training /yoga training for adults age above 20 years. The camp will function from 6 am to 8.30 am. Interested ones can collect the application forms from the Sports Office, Railway Sports Complex Grounds, Secunderabad and for more details can contact 9866147148 / 040 – 27785334.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X