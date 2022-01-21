Hyderabad: SCR temporarily cancels MMTS /DEMU train services

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) temporarily cancelled MMTS and DEMU services on January 22 and 23.

Nine trains from Lingampally-Hyderabad (no's are 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47138, 47139 and 47140), nine from Hyderabad-Lingampally (no's 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120), eight from Falaknuma-Lingampally (no's 47153, 47164, 47165, 47216, 47166, 47203, 47220 and 47170), eight from Lingampally-Falaknuma (no's 47176, 47189, 47186, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47192), one from Secunderabad-Lingampally (no.47150), and one from Lingampally-Secunderabad (no.47195) will not operate on January 22 and 23 .

In addition to this four more trains, from Kacheguda-Nadikude (no.07791) and Nadikude-Kacheguda (no.07792) that were scheduled on January 23 are also cancelled.