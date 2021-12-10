Hyderabad: SCR to run Kacheguda-Kollam special trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway will run special trains between Kacheguda-Kollam-Kacheguda to clear extra rush of passengers.

The (no. 07053/07054) Kacheguda-Kollam-Kacheguda train will stop at Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Kondapuram, Muddanur, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet, Koduru, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chengancheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayankulam stations, in both directions.

The (no. 07141/07142) Kacheguda-Kollam-Kacheguda train will stop at Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantralayam Rd, Adone, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Kondapuram, Yerraguntla, Kamalapuram, Kadapa, Nandalur, Rajampet, Koduru, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chengancheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayankulam stations, in both directions.

These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches.

Secunderabad-Kollam-Secunderabad specials

The SCR will run special trains between Secunderabad-Kollam-Secunderabad. The (no 07109) Secunderabad-Kollam train will be run on December 17, while (no 07110) the date of journey of the Kollam-Secunderabad) train will be December 19. These special trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Janagaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Chengancheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayankulam stations in both directions.

These special trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches. Booking for reservation of berths/seats for these special trains will be opened from 8 am on December 10, said a senior SCR officer.