Hyderabad: SCR to run special trains between Kacheguda, Kakinada

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Dussehra, South Central Railway will run special trains between Kacheguda – Kakinada Town - Kacheguda.

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Dussehra, South Central Railway will run special trains between Kacheguda – Kakinada Town - Kacheguda.

Train no -07653(Kacheguda- Kakinada Town) will depart from Kacheguda at 9:30 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 8 am on the next day and the date of the journey is October 19 and 26.

Train no 07654(Kakinada Town – Kacheguda) will depart from Kakinada Town at 5:10 pm and arrive at Kacheguda at 4:50 am on the next day and the date of the journey is October 20 and 29.

These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both directions. These trains consist of 1st AC, AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.

