Hyderabad: SCR to run Suvidha Special Trains

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, South Central Railway will run few Suvidha special trains between Kacheguda - Kakinada Town - Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam.

Train no 82724 (Kacheguda–Kakinada Town) will depart from Kacheguda at 8:00 pm and will arrive Kakinada Town at 8:40 am on the next day and the date of Journey is on January 12. This special train will stop at Malkajgiri, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khamamm, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.

Train no 82719 (Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam) will depart from Secunderabad at 9:20 pm and will arrive Visakhapatnam at10:35 am on the next day and the date of Journey is on January 12.

Train no 82719 (Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad) will depart from Visakhapatnam at 7:00 pm and will arrive Secunderabad at 8:00 am on the next day and the date of Journey is on January 13. Enroute, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot and Duvvada stations in both directions. These special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier and Sleeper Class and Second Seating Coaches.