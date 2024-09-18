Hyderabad: SCR undertakes ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign 2024

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has undertaken the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ cleanliness campaign to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the launch of the Swachh Bharat mission with the theme of 'swabhav swachhata—sankskaar swachhata’. In that regard, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, administered the swachhata pledge to officials and staff on Tuesday.

According to SCR officials, further, the general manager also led a walkathon to spread awareness among the public and promote the Swachh Bharat mission. This campaign aims to bring awareness of the importance of the ‘Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat’ mission among the public, rail users, and railway fraternity.

Towards this direction, several activities are scheduled to be undertaken to bring further improvement in the level of cleanliness at railway stations, trains, and railway offices. Extensive awareness campaigns will also be carried out to educate people on observing good cleanliness habits.

The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has three main pillars of activities, including swachhata ki bhaagidari (which includes awareness and cleanliness dialogue with the public, swachhata competitions, clean food, recycling products, and cultural activities), sampoorna swachhata through shramdaan, including swachhata lakshit (which includes a cleanliness drive with peoples shramdaan focusing on general cleanliness across urban and rural areas, especially on community assets like water bodies, roads, railway stations, garbage dumps, and nallahs), and safai mitra suraksha shivirs (health & welfare camps for preventive health care treatment), said a senior officer, SCR.

Arun Kumar Jain stated that swachhata is not just a one-day activity but should be followed every day. “We should always strive to keep our surroundings clean, whether it is at home or at the workplace," he said.