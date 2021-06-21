Hyderabad: Sealwell Corporation distributes ration kits to the rescue of those artists and families who are gripped in financial crisis

Hyderabad: Sealwell Corporation has come to the rescue of those artists and families who are gripped in financial crisis amid the ongoing pandemic.

The sponsorship of Sealwell Corporation distributed ration kits among struggling artists at Amphitheatre in Telugu University.

Organised by Kala Patrika, SealwellCMD Bandaru Subbarao distributed groceries and rice bags to 110 families of theatre mythological artists, musicians, magicians, singers, cultural journalists, photographers, Ravindra Bharathi, and Tyagaraya Ganasabha outsourcing employees.

On this occasion, Senior Journalist Kala Patrika chief editor Dr Mohammed Rafee stated that many artists lost their lives due to Covid and the Government should take responsibility to help and support them. He appreciated the concern of Bandaru Subbarao for supporting and helping through Sealwell Corporation who has been always putting efforts to support artists.

Through a ZOOM video conference Bandaru Subbarao said that they have helped 1.25 lakh Covid patients in various State-run government hospitals, Thalassemia patients and also provided groceries to 2,000 families to the needy.

Senior Artists Malladi Bhaskar, Singer Madhubapu Sastri, Journalists Riyaz Khalid, Vajendra, Tyagaraya Ganasabha president Kala Janardhan Murthi, Central Censor Board member Pandit Anjubabu and others were present.