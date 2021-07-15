Hyderabad: Second dose vaccination for TSRTC employees from July 16

Hyderabad: The second dose vaccination programme for the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would be taken up from July 16 to 24.

According to the officials, out of the total 28,199 employees of TSRTC who completed 45 years of age, 25,233 were given the first jab till April 15 this year.

Keeping in view of the severity of the second wave of Covid-19, there is every need for vaccination of the second dose to all the employees who have already taken the first dose of vaccination.

The officials have been asked to mobilise all the employees of district areas of Hyderabad and Karimnagar Zones who were due for second dose vaccination from July 17 to 24 and make necessary arrangements for undertaking the vaccination programme.