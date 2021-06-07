Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents facing hardship to get second jab

Hyderabad: Covid vaccination drive is on everywhere in the City, but residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) aged above 45 are facing hardship to get the second dose because of non-availability of vaccine. The drive for those aged 18-45 years is yet to see light of the day in SCB limits.

Said Venkat Ramana, a resident of SCB said, "For the past one month I am trying to book a slot for my parents, but I am unable to do it. There are no proper sites. The available sites are not showing proper information. The SCB is under the Central government. As the government is occupied with other activities, it never bothered about the SCB. There is no proper allocation of vaccine. There are hardly three centers that have been allotted for vaccination. They are not properly equipped."

T Satish Kumar Gupta, president of Vasavinagar, remarked that it would be better if vaccination centre in SCB has a help desk. "Whereas in GHMC free vaccination drive is progressing, we the residents of SCB, are struggling to get the first or second vaccine jab. Private hospitals are giving vaccine dosages, but the price is too high to afford. Also, recently the SCB officials said they would open a vaccine center in Vasavinagar community hall for residents of ward 5. But yet no concerted action has been taken. Many times, we have requested the concerned officials to begin the vaccine drive. They are only telling us that there is shortage of vaccine. It would be better if the SCB starts the vaccine drive as soon as possible," he added.

Suresh, another resident of SCB, said, "It would be better if the vaccination center in SCB has a help desk. It would help people get information. In other municipal limits many senior citizens are getting vaccinated, but here, senior citizens are eagerly waiting."

When The Hans India contacted SCB officials there was no response.