Hyderabad: Security guard murdered in Fatehnagar

A security guard has been murdered by unidentified assailants here under Sanathnagar police station limits on Thursday.

According to the sub-inspector Muthu Yadav, the victim, Vemula Venkatesh (47) is a resident of LB Nagar. He was working as a security guard at an open plot for the last four years. On Friday morning, Venkatesh was found murdered in his room by an auto-driver who alerted the police.



The police reached the spot and launched an investigation. It is learned that the security guard had been attacked with a boulder by unidentified assailants. His death was instantaneous. The police along with the CLUES team and dog squad collected the information. The security guard is survived by wife and four children.



A case has been registered by the police.

