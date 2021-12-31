Hyderabad: Security tightened up at Revanth Reddy's residence

Security tightened up at TPCC chief Revanth Reddy's residence in Jubilee Hills following the Congress party's plan to hold Rachabanda in Bhupalapally today evening.



The police said that Revanth has no permission to hold Rachabanda programme and placed him in house arrest. However, Revanth Reddy fumed over the police department for entering his house without any permission.

This was the second time in the week that the TPCC chief was house arrested. Earlier this week, Revanth was house arrested and later taken to the police station when he was set to visit Erravalli in Siddipet district to interact with farmers.

It is known that the Congress has raised concerns over the farmer's issues and Reddy demanded a relief package for chilli farmers. He also demanded the Chief Minister to supply free seeds and fertilizers for the next crop.