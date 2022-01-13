Hyderabad: Seethakka wants govt to drop GO 317

Hyderabad: Congress MLA D Seethakka on Wednesday demanded the State government to immediately cancel the controversial GO 317 on transfers and postings of employees.

Speaking to the media, after taking part in a protest programme by the NSUI at BR Ambedkar statue on the issue, she said there was no response from the government even after deaths of nine teachers across Telangana.

The MLA demanded the government to hold discussions with the employees' union leaders on the issue and solve their problems. She said the transfers should be made in a consensual manner. She said the tribal employees and those living in towns were facing mental torture due to their transfers. Terming the protest programmes being held by rival BJP as 'dramas', she demanded the saffron leaders to cancel the GO with the help of the President.

State NSUI president Balmuri Venkat raised the same demand, adding that the tribal employees should be posted in their local areas, as per GO. He alleged that the government ignored rule of reservation by not following roaster system.