Hyderabad: Self-confidence, strong willpower are best weapons to defeat Covid-19 says Covid survivor Santosh Kumar

Hyderabad: After being hospitalised for more than a month in the State-run Covid-19 facility 45-year-old man shared his Covid journey as he leaves the hospital on Monday.

Santosh Kumar, resident of Musheerabad was tested positive for the virus in May and had to get admitted to the State-run Covid-19 facility at King Koti Hospital. "Self-confidence and strong willpower are the only weapons to fight against Covid-19, one can only defeat the virus with the support of family and only if he or she wants to and no medicine can work more efficiently than your self-confidence," said Santosh, who runs a stationery store.

With teary eyes Santosh said that he is thankful to the healthcare workers who have treated him and saved his life. "Healthy food and timely medication act as effective weapons to fight against the virus. During my discharge doctors suggested me to have nutritious diet to boost immunity levels," Santosh said.

"Negative content on news channel and social media posts is instilling fear and panic among people, which is hampering recovery rate," Santosh added.

He also feels that one should only read newspaper to get the latest news updates and urged people to do positive things to stay motivated and happy.

Santosh further said that being a Covid-19 survivor he would spread awareness among others. "With already experiencing the trauma and severe damage to health, I will make sure to that I follow Covid-19 guidelines and take all safety measures," he added.