Hyderabad: Self-confidence, timely medication will help you keep Covid at bay says Covid Survivor Nithin Kumar

Hyderabad: Please do not take any Covid symptom lightly. Even if you witness any mild symptom immediately isolate yourself, consult a doctor, wear masks even though you are at home, unnecessarily don't venture inside your house till your results come. Please stay indoors and break the chain of transmission to other member of your family, he said.

Apart from medicines, one should develop self-confidence to defeat the disease. Never get afraid of any disease, remember if you panic situation will turn worst, and always try to be clam. Just follow the treatment protocol and mentally prepare yourself that how you would get better, said a young Covid survivor.

Recalling his home isolation journey, T Nithin Kumar, 22-year-old Covid survivor said,"It was hard to stay away from family even though we are staying in the same house but never lost hope. When I tested positive, I immediately isolated myself from my family members and consulted my family doctor. With his advice, I took all medicines and multivitamin tablets.

As I was asymptomatic, I had a lot time but nothing to do. Those days were tough but I engaged myself on doing some creative works, like painting, reading book. Also feel bless that I had a strong support system through my family members and this helped me to overcome with the challenging mental battle along with fearful Covid.