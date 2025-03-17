Hyderabad Set to Add 70-Storey Skyscraper to Its Growing Skyline

Hyderabad’s skyline is witnessing rapid transformation, with new towering structures reshaping the cityscape each year. The latest addition will be a 70-storey skyscraper, for which preliminary approval has been granted in Osman Nagar. This marks another milestone in the city's vertical growth as it prepares to accommodate more high-rise developments.

In addition to this 70-storey building, several other ambitious projects are in the pipeline. A 63-storey building is set to rise in Kokapet, alongside a 62-storey tower in the same area. Another 61-storey project has been approved in Nanakramguda. Just last year, Hyderabad's tallest structures included a 59-storey building in Puppalaguda, a 58-storey tower in Kokapet, and a 57-storey structure in the same locality. Other approved projects include a 55-storey building in Puppalaguda and a 54-storey tower in Kokapet.

While some of these projects feature single towers, many others will have multiple towers within the same development. The expected completion timeline for these structures spans from 2026 to 2029.

Officials from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department emphasize that traffic assessments are a key consideration in the approval process for these skyscrapers, ensuring that infrastructure keeps pace with the growing demand for urban living and business spaces.

With the city's skyline rapidly evolving, these towering projects are set to further cement Hyderabad’s place as one of the leading cities in India for modern architecture and infrastructure.