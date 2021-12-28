Hyderabad: Shaikpet flyover lacks Urdu sign board; language lovers seek one

Hyderabad: Many Urdu lovers in the city have expressed their displeasure over the lack of Urdu language sign boards on the newly-constructed Shaikpet flyover, that is going to be thrown open to public in a day or two. Of the two new flyovers to be inaugurated this month, the flyover at Santosh Nagar boasts of sign boards in all three languages including English, Telugu and Urdu, whereas the Shaikpet flyover lacks Urdu language sign board.

"The Shaikpet flyover comes under Secunderabad constituency, which is represented by a BJP MP. We request the government and civic body to erect Urdu language sign boards as soon as possible," said Mohammed Asif Hussain, a social activist.

"Urdu being the second official language of the State, it hardly gets any respect in the State. The government claims of promoting Urdu language seems to be only a lip-service. Many concerted steps are needed to make these claims true," he added further.

Mohammed Yousufuddin, a sexagenarian, said that Urdu was the largely spoken language across Telangana and largely mixed with Telugu language to create Deccani here. "Urdu-speaking people also use the flyover and lack of Urdu on sign boards proves a difficult task for them to know about the route of the flyover. The Shaikpet flyover is one of the longest flyovers in the city and it should have sign boards in Urdu," he demanded.

Mohammed Sohail, a member of Resident Welfare Associations of the Shaikpet division, said that the government had already directed the concerned departments to include the Urdu language, but it was missed by the civic body. "Associations demanded the government and the departments concerned to see that Urdu language is also included on sign boards within a fortnight without fail. Otherwise, all 55 colonies associations of Shaikpet will take up a protest," warned Sohail.