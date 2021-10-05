Hyderabad: Shaikpet flyover to be thrown open to public soon

Hyderabad: Four projects taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) are likely to be finished by the end of this financial year.

The SRDP wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) focuses to speed up the works of Shaikpet flyover, Flyover at Owaisi junction, Bahadurpura flyover and Road under Bridge (RUB) at Tukaram Gate and throw them open to the public. According to a GHMC official, work of the four projects picked up pace and they are to be finished by March 2022. Almost 90 per cent of the Shaikpet flyover has been completed and could be inaugurated even before the deadline. The other projects are also moving at a brisk pace, he added.

The Shaikpet flyover is one of the longest to be built under SRDP. It starts at Tolichowki and ends at Malkam Cheruvu. With a length of 2.8 km and 24mm width, it is equipped with six-lane. Its estimated cost is Rs 333.55 crore. The official added that the grade separator at the Owaisi junction, taken up at a cost of Rs 63 crore, work was going on simultaneously, along with the projects

These projects were delayed due to various reasons like land acquisition, court cases and permissions from various departments. All hurdles were cleared and the works were being carried out at a brisk pace, the official concluded.

At a glance

♦ Shaikpet flyover is one of the longest projects to be built under SRDP

♦ It starts at Tolichowki and ends at Malkam Cheruvu

♦ The 2.8 km-long flyover with six-lane is built to ease traffic at bottlenecks

