Hyderabad: Shamshabad Airport receives hijack threat, three detained

The miscreants sent a threatening email to the Shamshabad airport, claiming to hijack a flight from Hyderabad to Dubai. As a result, the CISF personnel were alerted and stopped the flight.

They thoroughly checked the luggage on the flight before it could take off and detained three individuals named Tirupati Badineni, L Vinod Kumar, and P. Rakesh Kumar.

The CISF found that the trio were planning to travel to Iraq via Dubai and handed them the airport police. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the sender of the email.

Meanwhile, the flight was subsequently cancelled and the Officials assured the the passengers that would be sent to their destinations on another flight.