Hyderabad: Sharmila to float YSR Telangana Party

Hyderabad: Another political party known as YSR Telangana Party to be headed by the daughter of the former undivided Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is likely to take shape soon.

Sharmila is said to have asked her legal consultants to complete the formalities of floating a new party by registering the name with the Election Commission of India.

Why has Sharmila decided to float a new political party is the big question that is being discussed in the political circles. While some say that she had decided to launch a new political outfit following differences with her brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is said that she felt totally ignored by her brother though she played a key role in all election campaigns in support of her brother and even undertook padayatra in the Telangana region.

It is said that Sharmila wants to bring all the diehard fans of Y S Rajashekar Reddy who are in politics in some party or the other under one umbrella. She has a long-term goal in politics. She would like to start her journey as a political leader from Telangana and once the organisational structure was in place, she would contest in Andhra Pradesh and some other states so that her proposed party can become a national party, analysts aver.

As a first step in this direction, she has convened a meeting on Tuesday with supporters of YSR from Nalgonda district. The meeting will be held at her Lotus Pond residence. Speculations are making rounds that her proposed party would even contest in the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election.

After a series of meetings with leaders from all districts, Sharmila would finalise the new party's aims and objectives and announce the same and it may take one month time to complete the entire process.

Some political parties feel Sharmila has indirect support from the TRS as well as it feels that another party in the state means further split of anti-incumbency votes.

The TRS, which had led the agitation for separate state accusing the leaders from Andhra Pradesh of having neglected Telangana region and did nothing for its development, feel that since Sharmila was from the Rayalaseema region, she may not be able to connect with people of Telangana so easily.

However, they feel that the TRS may not take much cognizance of the proposed new party as it would help them in dividing the anti-incumbency votes in the next assembly elections and this could give an edge to the TRS.



