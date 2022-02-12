Hyderabad: Shortage of RTA smart cards to end

Hyderabad: The shortage of smart cards for securing RTA documents like driving licences, registration certificates etc is to end this month.

The Transport department is set to introduce new cards with a new design and they will be issued from February 15. Of late, the department has been facing shortage of smart cards. This led to delay in issue of RTA documents as motorists had to wait for more than 45 days in almost all RTA offices.

As per rules, authorities first issue a counterfoil slip after completion of the registration process. The slip is valid for seven days.

According to RTA sources, authorities have roped in a new contractor from Maharashtra, who has been given the task to supply new smart cards to the department. They are light green with a chip. The RC contains a photograph of the owner, name and also address, besides the chassis, engine numbers and other details, with specification of standard of vehicles (BS-VI).

Similarly, the driving licences will be light green. They will have a QR code, with details like registration number, date of registration and its validity. The card name is shown as 'Indian Union Vehicle Registration Certificate issued by Telangana State.

A senior official said issue of cards would be streamlined with supply of cards by the new contractor. However, he opined that right to call tenders should be with the department. He explained that the delay was being caused because the IT department calls tenders under the Telangana State Technological Services (TSTS).

"If there is a shortage of cards, the department writes to TSTS; they call the tenders and cards are supplied. If the same lies with the department, there would be no delay, which is taking place now in correspondence," said the official.

Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union general secretary M Dayanand said at least now authorities should plan in advance so that motorists are not subjected to inconvenience in securing documents. "Authorities cannot shift the blame every time on cards. Once they collect user charges, they have to deliver the cards," he said.