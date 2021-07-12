Hyderabad: Show cause notice against Congress leader Kaushik Reddy

Telangana Congress on Monday issued a show cause notice to Congress Huzurabad leader Padi Kaushik Reddy after his audio with a TRS leader went viral on social media.

The audio claimed that Kaushik Reddy joining TRS party soon and Huzurabad by-election ticket was confirmed to him. He was also heard asking a TRS worker to mobilize youth for money. "Pay the youth Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000 or Rs 5,000 and bring them into the party," Reddy was heard saying. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the audio tape is real or imaginary.



On the other hand, the Congress disciplinary action committee issued the notice to Kaushik Reddy asking him to give an explanation in 24 hours.



It was alleged that Kaushik Reddy has been indulging in anti-party activities and is also associating with the TRS leaders for some time now.