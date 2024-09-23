Hyderabad siblings awarded Bo-Dan Black Belt in Hapkido

Hyderabad: Two city siblings, Juveria Naaz and Hajera Mahveen, were awarded the Bo-Dan Black Belt at a Hapkido Self-Defense Seminar and Grading Test organized by the Hapkido Association of Telangana.

According to the organizers, participants, both boys and girls, showed great enthusiasm and took part in the grading test. M. Sardar Sheikh, the founder and president of Hapkido Federation India (HFI), traveled from Mumbai to teach advanced self-defense techniques to the attendees. Syed Amjad Hussain Hashmi, Director of the Hapkido Association of Telangana, was also present at the event.

Later, during the grading test, Juveria Naaz and Hajera Mahveen received their Bo-Dan Black Belts and certificates. The sisters have been training in Hapkido for the past seven years under their coach, Mohammad Zaheeruddin, who is also the president of the Hapkido Association of Telangana. Zaheeruddin himself was awarded the 2nd Dan Black Belt. The siblings expressed their gratitude, stating, “We are thankful to our father Zaheeruddin, as he has been our mentor. Along with being athletes, we also aim for the UPSC.” They are the first girls from Telangana to achieve a black belt in Hapkido through the grading test organized by Hapkido Federation India, and they have won numerous national and international championships. Juveria Naaz and Hajera Mahveen also earned gold and bronze medals, respectively, at the Karate Do International Online Karate Championship organized by the European Union of National Karate Do Association in Kazakhstan.