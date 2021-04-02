Hyderabad: Sickening state of sanitation plagues Alkapur township

Manikonda: In Alkapur Township, HMDA laid a 100-ft road newly which is filled with drainage and blocked one side completely. For this project,Rs 32 lakh was sanctioned but it has been months since no action is taken by any department.

Residents are apprehensive of health complications as the drain water has formed a mini pond, causing mosquito threat and releasing foul smell.

Currently, in the township there are major constructions going on, so builders are letting the drainage water into a stormwater drain and most of the drains are filled with drainage.

The municipality is not strengthening the drainage infrastructure despite a growing population and things are becoming worse," said Manoj, thesecretary of Alkapur Township Manikonda.

"Two builders blocked the stormwater drain and water started flowing on the road and nobody cared for four long months. It has become a mini pond on the road itself full of drainage water" said M Mounika, an engineering student from the township.

"We need officials to look into the issue and make drainage and stormwater drains separated. They have to check the building violationsalso before issuing occupancy by checking whether the drainage line exists or not," said the Alkapur Township Residents Forum.

Satya Babu, the commissioner of Narsingi,said that, "Drain water stagnation was an issue recognised in the area nearly a month ago and now we are trying to solve the issue as soon as possible. We also have called for tenders and the works would begin next week,"informed the contractor Srikanth.

The issue has arisen after the constructions have begun in the surrounding areas, as the township has no sanitation pipeline system andthe builders are simply connecting the drain lines to the areas which are left open.

Now that the constructions havepicked up, there are sanitation issues galore. The work will begin next week and it is costs nearly Rs 20 lakh to a build a proper drain system.