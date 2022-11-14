Hyderabad: Sign drive against SCB road closure evokes big response

Hyderabad: In order to open the eyes of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board officials (SCB) on the hardships faced by residents, commuters and motorists due to the road closures in the SCB, the Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) of SCB began a signature and objection collection campaign, which so far has received an overwhelming response, as not just the RWAs but traders, auto drivers, temple authorities have also raised their objections, urging the SCB officials to come up with a permanent solution.



According to SCB officials, in the third week of October they had issued a public notice announcing its plan to close six of the 21 roads, including Ammuguda, Byam, Albain, Empress, Protence road and Richardson roads, citing security reasons and on that note, they urged the public to submit their objections on or before November 15. So far, SCB officials have received tons of objections regarding the road closures.

According to RWA members, not only did the SCB or GHMC residents raise their objections but educational institutions, traders, temple authorities and auto drivers have joined this movement.

Students studying in Bolarum and Ammuguda road in particular are affected by the road closures as they are forced to take a longer route.

On the condition of anonymity, a SCB resident said that the notice issued by SCB officials was meant to cover up illegalities of the past, as the six roads that are mentioned in the notice have been closed from the past 10 years. "Our signature and objection collection campaign regarding SCB's public notice of closing six roads have received a huge response, as more than 5,000 objections have been collected and this overwhelming response can be attributed to the inconvenience caused to the commoners because of the road closure, lack of proper road-rail connectivity and also as SCB has only a single government-run hospital (Cantonment General Hospital, Bolarum) it is causing difficulties during emergencies", the resident added.

Anil Reddy, an auto driver said, "For almost a decade we have been facing difficulties due to the road closures. It is causing inconvenience for people to commute from the northern to eastern part of the City. On a daily basis I am forced to take a long route from Yapral to drop the students to their respective schools at Bolarum. We hope that after submitting the objections, SCB will take a decision on opening the closed road".