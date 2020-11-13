Hyderabad: With the intention of highlighting the neglect of city lakes, green activists on Friday held a novel demonstration at different lakes. Holding diyas, at least three teams representing different NGOs tried to draw the attention of the authorities to the need to revive Neknampur lake, Annarayani Cheruvu and Raa Cheruvu on the eve of Diwali.

Social activists Prashanth and Madhulika Choudhary along with over hundred volunteers organised a silent protest by lighting candles and diyas at these three lakes. They explained that their intention was to wake up the authorities and spread awareness about the present condition of the lakes amongst general public.

"We have been fighting for years so that Annarayani Cheruvu at Nagaram and Raa Cheruvu at Boduppal to get cleaned up and even after the recent flood there seems to be no action from the officials. Being members of NGO Helping Hands Humanity, every Sunday along with 6 volunteers, we used to clean both the lakes and its surrounding areas. The condition of the lake was improving but now it has turned worst, as we had stopped the works due to the current pandemic. On several occasions we raised the issue and promises were made by authorities, but nothing has happened yet," said Prashanth, a volunteer of Helping Hands Humanity, based in Boduppal.

"So, we decided to organise a silent protest on the lakes bunds by lighting Diyas. There are around 50 volunteers who are supporting us in this mission. It is a symbolic protest to enlighten the people and authorities who are yet to wake up for the protection of nature," he added.

For the past four years, the NGO, Dhruvansh, has been protecting the Neknampur lake near Taramati Baradari as it is a biodiversity hotspot. There was a temporary maintenance shed near lake that had all the equipment for the improvement. But on last Wednesday GHMC razed it to the ground. There are many permanent encroachments surrounding the lake, but no action has been taken. "To highlight the issue and condemn this act, along with 100 volunteers we organized a silent protest in the lake by lighting diyas," said Madhulika Choudhary who heads Dhruvansh, Alkapur.