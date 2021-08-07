Hyderabad: Siva Sivani Group celebrates 60th Foundation Day

Hyderabad: The Siva Sivani Group of Institutions (SSGI), known for leadership, innovation and excellence in teaching, commemorated its 60th Foundation Day on August 3, providing a wonderful opportunity for the SSGI family to come together on a common platform, with the collaboration and support of the management, staff, students, friends and well-wishers.

The college auditorium was packed with the faculty and staff and dignitaries on the dais. The event was aired online for students, alumni and others to participate. It began by paying homage to founder, the late S P Sampathy, lighting the lamp, prayer by Prarthana.

The president and chief executive Aarti Samapthy, vice-president and deputy chief executive Sailesh Sampathy, associate vice-president Deepika Sampthy were felicitated by director-general Prof Sudhakar, chief strategy officer Govind Nath Wunnava, director Prof S V Ramana Rao, principals of SSGI Mamtha, Madan and Sarada

Addressing the gathering, Aarti Sampathy reflected on the history and journey of SSGI. She congratulated the staff and students for their involvement in the successful academic evolution of the institution.

Mementos were presented to the staff and the pillars of the institute who have been associated with SSGI for more than 10 years. They were also facilitated for their support and contribution. The faculty members shared their experiences and their journey with SSGI. A cultural programme, displaying the diverse regional beauty of the nation, was organised.

Guest speaker Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Principal Director, Symbiosis, spoke about the journey of Symbiosis, her stint with the education system and the parallel between the initial establishment of SSGI and Symbiosis.