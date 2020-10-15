Hyderabad: Slipper hurled at Ibrahimpatnam MLA in Medipally

Slippers and stones hurled at Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy's car after the latter went to perform puja at Medipally lake. The villagers of Medipally of Yacharam mandal denied the MLA's entry into the village and demanded to stop the land acquisiton for pharma industry.

Tension mounted when the farmers raiser slogans against the MLA and hurled slipper at his convoy. The police reacted swiftly and resorted to lathi charge at the farmers and arrested a few Congress and BJP leaders. The police also took the village sarpanch into custody and dispersed the crowd.

According to the reports, the villagers learned about the MLA's visit to Medipally and decided to restrict his entry into the village. The villagers alleged that they are being forced to give away the land to set up a pharma company. Manchireddy Kishan Reddy went to perform puja at Medipally lake and tour in the village to take a stock of situation after heavy rains.

