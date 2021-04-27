Hyderabad: Small businesses facing wrath of unplanned lockdown

Hyderabad: The early closure of shops and small-time establishments in view of new Covid restrictions is taking a huge toll on the businesses as many traders lament that the closure restrictions have taken away their prime business time causing huge losses. Traders allege that the government does not have any action plan to control the rising cases despite it being one year into the pandemic.

Mansoor Ahmed, a restaurant owner, said, "It's been more than a year of the pandemic, but the government does not have any solution to the crisis except for lockdown. If lockdowns were to be successful then the cases wouldn't be increasing, but it's not. Apart from it, the timings imposed for closure restrictions are very odd because many small-time shops expect their customers in from 7 pm to 9 pm and this being summer season nobody is venturing out during day time due to the scorching heat."

Jaatu Patel, a stationery shopowner, noted, "We have lost our entire business since the pandemic began. In 2020 when the unplanned national lockdown was pushed on us it became difficult to even survive. However many of them managed with the little savings they had, but when the lockdown was lifted the business was null and it continued till the beginning of 2021.

Just when we all thought that things were getting back to normal the unplanned restrictions were imposed again. How can we survive in such a situation and who will help us to clear our debts. It is completely a failure of the State to address the issues of small-times businesses. Our stationery business which is at peak only during summer holidays is gone for a toss and we are uncertain about the coming year, if things continue in such a way."

"We agree to the point that the cases of corona virus are on the rise. But what has the government done in one year to address the menace of the virus. Even after getting vaccinated many people are complaining of contracting the virus which is creating doubts in the minds of the public whether to get vaccinated or not.

No amount of money spent on publicity for creating awareness about the benefits of getting vaccinated is not fetching the results," said Kiran Kumar, a vegetable vendor.

He added, "It's only the small-time businesses who are affected by the lockdowns but it's not the case with the rich class nor with the politicians."

"Also the small businesses contribute hugely to the State's income. If we are affected with the unplanned restrictions then it will also impact the State on a larger scale. The government should ensure to protect our interests and also manage the health crisis," he said.