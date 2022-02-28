Hyderabad: SNDP works to be completed by May-end

Hyderabad: A major effort to tackle the threat of flooding across Karwan, in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, with monsoon works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) are underway at a brisk pace. They are to be completed by May-end.

GHMC initiated the SNDP works in advance to tackle issues caused during the monsoon. Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, along with GHMC Engineer-in-Chief Ziauddin, Chief Engineer SNDP Kishan, inspected the SNDP work in Karwan. They discussed development of nalas in the constituency.

The MLA instructed the officials to complete the work before monsoon. The works include alignments of box-type drain in Virasat Nagar, between Nadeem Colony and Aditya Colony, between Baghdad Colony and Nizam Colony.

Mohiuddn said concerted efforts are on to speed up work, with corporators along with GHMC officials regularly monitoring the de-silting of nalas to make sure there is a free flow of rainwater during downpours.

According to Nanal Nagar corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin, due to rapid urbanisation, nalas in many localities in the constituency got shrunk. There was a need to strengthen the structures.

He said "the SNDP will primarily study and work for development of nalas and storm water drains across Karwan. They will develop and maintain a comprehensive storm water drainage or nala system. SNDP will also identify narrow points, encroachments on nalas, and other aspects for the developments."

He said during the last few years, heavy rain resulted in flooding of several localities, including Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Karwan, Nanal Nagar and Hakeempet in Karwan like never before.

According to GHMC, a major effort to tackle threat of urban flooding is progressing across its limits with 52 SNDP works underway at a brisk pace. They are in Tolichowki. Over 15 of the works are being executed on a war-footing.