Live
- Realty sector stocks top-performing sector of FY24
- 'Enemy knows this is New India', says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu
- BJP aims to repeat win in K'taka's Dakshina Kannada LS seat
- Vellampally Srinivasa Rao takes part in birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram
- Congress manifesto for 2024 polls: Mahalakshmi for women, MSP guarantee for farmers, pledge to abolish Agnipath scheme
- Nijam Gelavali program held in Betamcherla
- Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Pulls Off His Own Stunts in Daring Car Chase!
- SC stays Allahabad HC order striking down UP Madarsa Act, 2004
- Racer Akshay Gupta sole Indian driver for Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie, signs deal with Mertens Motorsport
- India Plans New AI Law to Safeguard Media and Content Creators: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Just In
Hyderabad: Snooping under BRS govt stooped to new levels says Congress
The ruling Congress on Thursday questioned as to why the BRS government has failed to take up a probe into the allegations of phone tapping by the previous Kiran Kumar Reddy government in its almost decade of rule.
Hyderabad : The ruling Congress on Thursday questioned as to why the BRS government has failed to take up a probe into the allegations of phone tapping by the previous Kiran Kumar Reddy government in its almost decade of rule.
The party leaders held that rather than undertaking investigation, the BRS regime has not only continued the practice but intensified the surveillance and snooping on the Opposition.
While briefing to the media about the preparations at Tukkuguda, Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar along with MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the ruling Congress was well prepared to answer any legal notices.
“Telangana was formed with a great aim of fulfilling the aspirations of the people, but the previous BRS government has not only stifled the democratic voices but has only increased the practice of snooping on Opposition. I stand by what I said about the Kiran Kumar government. -But rather than undertaking investigation into the claims, the BRS topbrass has only adopted the practice and furthered it for their political gains. KTR who is now playing the victim card should have investigated it. Rather he is supporting this, while undermining the democratic rights.
He himself has acknowledged that phones were tapped of ‘two three worthless fellows' (langa),” said Ponnam Prabhakar.
Sridhar Babu said that as part of preparations for the Tukkuguda massive public meeting where the Congress will be unveiling the party Manifesto, PCC chief and CM A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with all the 14-candidates and incharges of 17 Parliament constituencies.
He said that lakhs of crowds are being mobilised to the venue where the party had sounded the poll bugle in September during the Assembly elections and Sonia Gandhi had declared 6-guarantees.
Later during the night, Revanth Reddy arrived at the venue and reviewed the arrangements along with the Ministers and party leaders.