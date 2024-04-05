Hyderabad: Snooping under BRS govt stooped to new levels says Congress

Hyderabad : The ruling Congress on Thursday questioned as to why the BRS government has failed to take up a probe into the allegations of phone tapping by the previous Kiran Kumar Reddy government in its almost decade of rule.

The party leaders held that rather than undertaking investigation, the BRS regime has not only continued the practice but intensified the surveillance and snooping on the Opposition.

While briefing to the media about the preparations at Tukkuguda, Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar along with MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the ruling Congress was well prepared to answer any legal notices.

“Telangana was formed with a great aim of fulfilling the aspirations of the people, but the previous BRS government has not only stifled the democratic voices but has only increased the practice of snooping on Opposition. I stand by what I said about the Kiran Kumar government. -But rather than undertaking investigation into the claims, the BRS topbrass has only adopted the practice and furthered it for their political gains. KTR who is now playing the victim card should have investigated it. Rather he is supporting this, while undermining the democratic rights.

He himself has acknowledged that phones were tapped of ‘two three worthless fellows' (langa),” said Ponnam Prabhakar.

Sridhar Babu said that as part of preparations for the Tukkuguda massive public meeting where the Congress will be unveiling the party Manifesto, PCC chief and CM A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with all the 14-candidates and incharges of 17 Parliament constituencies.

He said that lakhs of crowds are being mobilised to the venue where the party had sounded the poll bugle in September during the Assembly elections and Sonia Gandhi had declared 6-guarantees.

Later during the night, Revanth Reddy arrived at the venue and reviewed the arrangements along with the Ministers and party leaders.