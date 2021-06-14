Hyderabad: Social activist held for derogatory comments against Youtuber

Chandrayangutta: The Chandrayangutta police registered a case against Syed Saleem, a social activist of the Old City, for allegedly making defamatory remarks against a woman Youtuber and arrested him on Sunday evening.

According to the police, Saleem, of Hafeez Baba Nagar and president of an NGO, made inappropriate comments against the woman who is a YouTube reporter and runs the Khidmat e- Khalq Charitable Trust on Facebook.

"Saleem did a live broadcast on his Facebook page and made defamatory and derogatory comments against her. Due to which she reportedly tried to end her life by consuming sleeping pills," according to Rudra Bhaskar, SHO of Chandrayangutta.

He said "a complaint was registered by the woman's daughter. Based on it a case, under Section 354, 294 of IPC and under various sections of IT Act, was registered against Saleem. He was picked up from his residence."

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed near Saleem's house in Dabeerpura when a few persons gathered while a police team went to arrest him. The mob used abusive words. The police dispersed them. A similar scene prevailed near the Chandrayangutta police station when he was brought there.