Hyderabad: Social activists raise a stink over GO111
Highlights
Few social activists from Climate Front Hyderabad National Climate Strike along with 17 Indian cities protested against Telangana government’s dcision of scrapping GO111
Hyderabad: Few social activists from Climate Front Hyderabad National Climate Strike along with 17 Indian cities protested against Telangana government’s decision of scrapping GO111.
Go111 which was brought in 1995 to protect our two drinking water reservoirs and it has now become joke to the current political regime, we from climate front strongly oppose the decision taken by the government and we demand to strengthen the once existing GO111 and not to put Hyderabad and Hyderabadis under threat of dying by floods or water scarcity, said Ruchith Asha Kamal, social activist.
