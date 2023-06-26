  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Social activists raise a stink over GO111

Social activists raise a stink over GO111
x

 Social activists raise a stink over GO111

Highlights

Few social activists from Climate Front Hyderabad National Climate Strike along with 17 Indian cities protested against Telangana government’s dcision of scrapping GO111

Hyderabad: Few social activists from Climate Front Hyderabad National Climate Strike along with 17 Indian cities protested against Telangana government’s decision of scrapping GO111.

Go111 which was brought in 1995 to protect our two drinking water reservoirs and it has now become joke to the current political regime, we from climate front strongly oppose the decision taken by the government and we demand to strengthen the once existing GO111 and not to put Hyderabad and Hyderabadis under threat of dying by floods or water scarcity, said Ruchith Asha Kamal, social activist.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X