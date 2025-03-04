Hyderabad: Software Employee Devika’s Suspected Suicide, Alleged Harassment by Husband

A 35-year-old woman, identified as Devika, was found dead at her residence in Raidurgam on Monday, suspected to have died by suicide. She had been working at a software firm in Hitec City. The police believe that the cause of her death may have been linked to alleged harassment from her husband.

Devika, who was from Vikarabad district, had completed her MBA and married Satish, a man who studied at IIT Kharagpur and works in a software company. The couple married in August last year in Goa and had recently moved into an apartment in Raidurgam. According to the police, they had been experiencing frequent disputes in recent months.

On the night of the incident, after another argument, Devika allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in the bedroom while her husband slept in the hall. Satish discovered her body later.

Devika's family has accused Satish of subjecting her to both mental and physical abuse, with her mother alleging that the harassment was financially motivated. The family also raised doubts about how Satish did not notice anything unusual despite being in the same house.

The Raidurgam police have launched an investigation into the incident. No suicide note was found at the scene, and a case of dowry harassment has been registered. The police have assured that further action will be taken based on the investigation’s findings.