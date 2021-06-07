Hyderabad : Somesh Kumar visits old age home at Bansilalpet

Hyderabad : The Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited the old age home at Bansilalpet on Sunday and flagged off the mobile vans which would take up vaccination of the elderly persons and disabled people staying in old age homes under GHMC limits.

The mobile unit will comprise of a Doctor, Pharmacist and ANM. He also inspected the vaccination centre where the elderly and disabled people were being vaccinated.

Somesh Kumar stated that the government is fully geared up and prepared to handle the 3rd wave by improving health infrastructure, strengthening human resources, capacity building, vaccinating high exposure groups and setting up 19 diagnostic centres across the state.

Later, the Chief Secretary inaugurated a vaccination centre at Union Bank of India (Andhra Bank) regional office Koti where the employees and family members of Union Bank employees were being vaccinated.

He congratulated General Manager Kabir Bhattacharya and other bank officials for taking up vaccination drives for the employees and their family members through various private hospitals.